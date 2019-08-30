Hometown Hero : Pat Witcher

Everyone is a special flower in this world with a purpose; however, some are just waiting to blossom.

"Special Olympics taught me an important lesson: never ever give up on the best things you want to do in life. No matter how hard it is, I just want to say this, no matter how hard it is you have to just believe in yourself. You gotta put in all your effort. You just got to swim your heart out, bowl your heart out, try to head for the gold," said Sophia Alford, Pat Witcher's friend.

"We don't look at it as a hindrance we see what their potential is. We find what's perfect for them whether its swim whether it's track and field which is my passion, I love track and field events, and we just go with it," according to Pat Witcher, a coach for Allen County Special Olympics.

Pat Witcher serves not only as a coach for the Allen County Special Olympics but she provides a friendship for the athletes.

Sophia stated, "Honestly I just want to say how awesome it is to be a good friend with her. We try to keep it cool all the time and we try our hardest to help out everyone every once and a while."

This passion to help others find their potential all derived from the way Pat was raised.

According to Pat, "We didn't have a whole lot and my parents instilled to give back when we can and that's just what I try to do."

Giving back in a way of helping others discover their passions, potential, and ability to blossom in society.

"I focus more on what they can do and what they can't do so that that disability goes away," Pat claimed.

"For I say my friend Pat here, she has done so much for me. God has done so much for me too as well. If I had not met her in my seventh grade stage where would I be, where would I be now," according to Sophia.

Pat explained, "God has truly blessed me with a talent and things that I just can't explain. I just love it and I hope those athletes know how much we love them. I just appreciate all of them. They come out and show and give me that effort and it is just great."

Sophia encouraged others with, "I wanna say that no matter how hard it is you just gotta do your best."

Sophia goes on to state, "She's such a blessing to us and she's a blessing to my grandmother too when trails or problems come up and everything just goes cray. Honestly I'm just so happy to have met her in my middle school age.

