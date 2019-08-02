Hometown Hero : BJ Cummings

"My mom is one of the strongest people I know. Regardless of what is going on in her personal life she never hesitates to put those around her first, " said Amy Cummings (BJ Cummings' daughter).

The passion to help and care for others is a passion from the heart. It is a passion that BJ has to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at a successful and happy life.

"She has taught and mentored countless children over the years leaving a lasting legacy not only at the schools that she teaches at but all throughout the community," according to Amy.

BJ Cummings is a speech-language therapist who has spent countless hours helping those around the community find their voice.

"When you can't talk well it affects a lot in your life. People don't take you as seriously sometimes. You have troubles saying what you want to say because maybe you can't pronounce a certain word and so you have to use a different way of saying it. Having good grammar can help you with a lot of things in life. With getting jobs, keeping jobs, or writing down how you feel in a situation. I think its really cool she helps people be the best they can be in that area, " said Dustin Cummings (BJ's son).

"I just love working with kids, my enjoyment of talking and people who know me know I love to talk. Just being able to help other kids be able to talk and see that they have potential even when other people have told them they don't, " BJ Cummings claimed.

BJ goes beyond just helping kids learn how to speak, she helps mentor them and provides a support system so that kids know they are not alone.

Dustin claimed, "I know moms been the light for people in the dark times. There have been kiddos that she's told me, she can't tell me their names, but say I had a kid who thought about killing themselves today. She had to do something about that and for them to tell her, for her to recognize, that they were going through a troubled time in their life, she has to be close to them,"

BJ stated, "I try to take problems that kids are dealing with and show them that you know it doesn't help to become depressed and be upset. You have to let things be that have already happened and just to show them through the death of my daughter and the death of my husband that life goes on and you just have to look on the bright side and look at the blessings that come from those events."

Life does go on and so does BJ during those hard time as she continues to ensure everyone has a voice and finds their purpose.

"Everybody is a human, no matter what they are going through no matter what they have done. I think everybody should be treated with respect. It's hard for a lot of people when they see someone with autism or speech impediments. It's hard for some people to treat those people as equally as they would treat others. Mom has no problem with it, she's right there talking to you asking if she can help. That was really inspiring to see while growing up," Dustin explained.

BJ stressed, "We care we truly do care about our students. These kids need to know that they have someone they can go to."