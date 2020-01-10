Hometown Hero : James Moore

"Sixty-Seven I got drafted,spent two year went to Germany, my brother was in Vietnam so he sent a letter in so I didn't have to go cause two brothers at the time didn't have to be over there. So I got to miss it but the month he left they sent my younger brother," said James Moore, a veteran and community serviceman.

It is part of a patriots heart, the passion for service and James Moore took his passion not only overseas but also brought it back home.

James found that he didn't want to stay in the house all day after retirement so he decided to help his neighbors.

"I've had a good life and there's a lot of people who haven't had the life I've had so it's goof to give. The ole saying is it is easier to give than it is to receive and that's true," according to James.

From cut wood for winter and giving away to those in need to moving lawns for others who have struggles getting out James is always there to help others.

According to James, "I like mowing, I retired when I was 48 from General Motors and I had to have something to do so I got me a zero mower and started cutting yards. I just enjoy doing it, I like the people. Most the time I talk longer than it take me to mow the yard."

His wife, Peggy Moore said, "Well it makes me proud of him for doing it, I'm glad he does that kind of stuff. You know helping people is what we need to be doing around here now for everybody. You know we are going to get to that point one of these days and maybe somebody will return the goodness that he's done. "

He does these good acts because he wants to and doesn't expect to be paid.

"Yeah some of them make me take money and some of them they can't really afford it." "So more so out of the goodness of your heart?" "Yeah and well just to get out there and do something," said James.

This service can all can be rooted to one thing, faith.

Peggy explained, "You know God comes first and everything comes second. I think that has a lot to do with it, a lot. Helping people is one of the things that you know you do for God."

A patriot and serviceman both home and abroad, this is why we'd like to honor James Moore as this weeks Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero