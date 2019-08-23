Hometown Hero : Kathy Granger

​Sometimes family goes beyond the bloodline.

"You know it's hard enough for the residents to move here. A lot of them have been in their home for 40 to 60 years," according to Kathy Granger, Charter Senior Living Activities Director.

Though it may be hard for residents to move in to Charter Senior Living, they will at least be greeted with the love and care of Kathy Granger.

"It's good for them cause they know they have someone they can talk to and that cares. She can laugh with them, a lot of them don't have their family around. She can be their family," Kathy's friend, Patricia Janes, stated.

Kathy Granger serves as the Activities Director at Charter Senior Living, but she does more than just plan activities. Kathy takes her residents to go shopping, to eat at local cafes and even on fun adventures down in Nashville.

Kathy claimed, "I just don't think they should just sit in their rooms. On special occasions like Christmas I try to make it a happy one for them. Even on weekends I do come by and pick one or two up for church, I have even taken some to my house for dinner."

Taking these resident in just as if they were her family, this moral run deep for Kathy.

Kathy explained, "My mom and I were very close, she lived here, this pace is a part of her. I try to treat them as if they were my mother or my grandmother because I would want that for my own mother. This is a special place for me it's a home away from home."

It is a second home that was all part of God's plan.

Patricia stated, "She's very faithful to her religion. She's is doing it through God. I think that's what we all want to do, God's plan. She's living and doing it. "

Doing what God has planned, a message Kathy even explains to her residents.

"You know some are lonely, some are ready it's just Gods not ready for them yet. But I told them that's in God's time, he's still got work for you to do. They say well what could that be I'm 94 years old, but I tell them you could change somebody's life just by talking to them, " said Kathy.

For being family beyond the bloodline and reminding us God has a greater plan, we honor Kathy Granger as this weeks Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

Kathy concluded, "God put me in the right place when he put me here."