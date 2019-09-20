Hometown Hero : Madison Ave General Baptist Church

"Have you ever went or gone to your kitchen cabinet and opened it, and there might be a point when there's not anything in there that you want, but you've never gone to the cabinet and there's nothing there," said Judy Hobdy, Pastor David's wide.

Hunger, it is a reality that many Bowling Green residence have to face, but a local church is doing as God did and they are feeding the people.

Pastor David Hobdy explained, "Jesus fed people he fed five thousand, I think it is Christian's duty to help no matter who the people are. Like I said Jesus has to be the main one behind all of it."

Madison Ave General Baptist Church offers a free sit down breakfast every second and last Saturday of the month. It's an ongoing effort to help those in need but it is also an opportunity to congregate.

Judy explained, "These people have awesome stories to tell. They are lonely, so many people are just lonely and they need to know somebody cares. If you are lonely in this world what could be worse?"

She goes on to say, "The Bible can be summed up in four letters L-O-V-E it is from Genesis to Revelations. If we say you love it and we do nothing to show that love then it is just words. I think The Bible says we are just clanging symbols we are just saying things we are not showing anything it has to come from the heart.

However, this task does not come at an easy cost and they are always looking for people to help in all aspects from monetary donation, food donations or even through serving.

"If you don't have the money you can come wash dishes, you can come mop the floor, you can come serve, you can also if you can't do any of that you can come talk to some of these people," said Judy.

For keeping not only people’s stomachs full but more importantly their hearts full we honor Madison Ave General Baptist Church as this week Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"I'd like to invite anyone to come and join us, like I said eight to ten second and last Saturdays of each month, be glad to have anybody," Pastor David said.

If you would like to donate money, food, or time to Madison Ave General Baptist Church you can visit them at:

1617 Madison St, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101