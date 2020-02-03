Hometown Hero : Noble Midkiff

It was 1919, the year the nineteenth amendment was signed, Woodrow Wilson was president and a gallon of gas was only .23 cents. But, that was also the year Noble Midkiff was born.

"Life is a precious and a remarkable gift. make the most of it, then you will be a happier person," said Midkiff.

Noble graduated from high school in 1937 and attended college at Western Kentucky University. in 1939, he taught in his first one-room schoolhouse and, on December 6, 1941, the night before pearl harbor was bombed, he married the love of his life, Ada Virginia Tinius.

"We were married on the sixth of December, 1941," he said.

He was drafted into the army the following spring and left for North Africa in June of 1942, just seven months after getting married.

"I was drafted June 26, 1942," Midkiff said. And soon enough he would be involved in one of the single most important wars in human history.

Noble went nearly three years without seeing his wife or his parents while he attained the rank of Corporal in World War II.

"We went 33 months and ten days without seeing each other," he said.

They were married sixty two and a half years, before her passing in 2004. He says the key to a lasting marriage is simple.

"Love, it is that simple," he said.

Noble was injured three times in the war. The first in February 1943, then in 1944 and 1945.

"My conviction, I have never told anyone some of my experiences in WWII," he said. Earning him, not only the purple heart, but an Oak Leaf Cluster for each additional injury, personal notes from General George S. Patton and President George H.W. Bush.

"Most of what he saw and what happened to him, he'll take to his grave and I understand that," said noble's son, Jim Midkiff.

"I was not a hero, I was a lucky survivor," he said.

But he is in fact a hero, in more ways than one. After his service in the war, Noble served our youth. After returning home in 1945, Noble went on to pursue his master's degree in teaching and spent 33 years of his life in education.

At 100-years-old, Noble's personality, his jokes, and his smile haven't faded.

"I'd like to be remembered as a little man who lived beside the road and tried to be a friend to man. Signed - 100-year-old-noble that's it," he said.

We honor the true American Hero, Noble Midkiff as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.