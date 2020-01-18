Hometown Hero : Orchestra Kentucky's Jeff Reed

Some of the best performers and biggest talents brought to Bowling Green by premiere musician and one of the finest conductors, Jeff Reed.

"For a city the size of Bowling Green to have that quality of music, musical entertainment and the other people that he brings into Bowling Green, I mean it is pretty incredible," said Lyn Knepler, nominated Reed and frequents shows at the SKYPAC.

Orchestra Kentucky was founded in the summer of 2000 with no funds and just a vision of two friends, Jeff Reed and Mike Thurman.

"The journey from the beginning of Orchestra Kentucky twenty years ago this July to today is one of the most amazing things that I have ever experienced," said Reed.

Orchestra Kentucky's budget their first year was $40,000. Now, it is $1.3 million.

"In twenty years, it is because of the community coming together through donations and ticket purchases and volunteerism that makes me able to stand and perform in front of an orchestra and have the greatest job in the world," Reed said. "In my wildest imagination, I never thought would come true."

Reed's love for music began at an early age.

"In seventh grade, I fell in love with the idea of being a conductor," he said."I thought, 'How cool would it be to be in front of an orchestra and have all that power and influence to make all this music happen?'"

"Audience is more important to him than anything else because he is just so happy that everyone is there to partake of what he has to offer,"

said Knepler.

With his sincere and passionate demeanor, Jeff reed is able to bring the community together to feel the deep power music can bring.

"I think it is the fact that he is fully engaged in the community," Knepler said.

"When I am on the podium and I have sixty professional musicians around me, some of my most religious, deeply spiritual experiences have been conducting concerts," Reed said."Being in front of an orchestra, there is no better feeling than that."

"It is such a gift and I applaud him for that," Knepler said.

Jeff Reed has brought incredible talents to our community with a passion for creating and conducting some of the most beautiful sounds. 13 News honors Jeff Reed as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"It is quite an honor to be named a hometown hero, I really don't feel like a hero. I appreciate the nomination and the gratitude for what I have been a part of, but let me just say that it takes more than one person to create a great organization," Reed said.

"Giving a gift to people that they didn't even know they needed," Knepler said.