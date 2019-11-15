Hometown Hero: Cris Baker

Many people know someone affected by cancer, but not many know how to reach out and help them through their struggle.

One local business owner created a foundation in honor of her late step father who lost his battle to cancer.

Getting through the day can be difficult in times of grief and sadness, but Cris Baker took her grief and put it into something selfless and rewarding.

Cris Baker began the Thomas H. Wernsing Wig Relief Foundation in honor of her step-father who lost his battle with cancer.

"It's a relief, hence the name, that wasn't my intention when I named it that, but that's what it is - a relief," Baker said.

She makes saying goodbye to someone's beautiful head of hair, a positive experience.

"We just kind of have a little fun with it really" she said.

Her foundation provides wigs at no cost to cancer and alopecia patients.

"I think this program is absolutely wonderful, I think it is really important to the city of Bowling Green to have a local program that provides free wigs for cancer and alopecia patients," said Brett Riley, hairstylist at Studio One Salon.

"We make sure that they come in, they feel confident and they don't look like they're wearing a wig," Baker said.

Cris takes her time to customize and fit their wigs of choice while helping build their confidence and take away their fear during the most difficult time in their life, all while putting a smile on their face.

"I try to make people laugh and smile and have a little fun with it and almost 100% of the time I get big hugs at the end and that's the best part," she said. "We take pictures. I've had two friends with the cancer patient get up and they all put wigs on and act like Charles Angels and I took their pictures."

Owner of the Studio One Salon, Cris built a private room inside to make her patients feel more comfortable, but she gives credit to others around her.

"I have hometown hero stylists that donate their time to come into a private room and shave someone's head if they need to," Baker said.

"She's a great person to work with, a great person to work for," Riley said.

"I don't only get a hug the first time, I get a hug the second time when they leave with their wig and I see how much more confident they feel. You can't put a feeling like that into words. It makes my day too, it makes their day, but they don't understand how much it makes my day too," Baker said.

For her selfless work and her ability to create happiness in the hardest times, we honor Cris Baker as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"It has really made a difference in the community as far as making people feel beautiful and getting them through a rough time in their life," Baker said.

The Foundation runs off of strictly donations. If you would like to donate or are interested in their service click Here.