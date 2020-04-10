Hometown Hero: Dr. Charles Nuckols

Serving a community in the same capacity for decades is quite an accomplishment, one of Dr. Charles Nuckols.

Born in Bowling Green in 1936, Dr. Nuckols became an oral surgeon at a young age after serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox.

Dr. Nuckols spent years in graduate school. He graduated from the University of Louisville, then on to his internship at the University of Alabama Medical Center and his residency at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

After working years with a partner in practice, Dr. Nuckols went on to open his own, eventually serving Bowling Green and beyond for nearly five decades. H retired just last year.

A devoted husband, and father of three girls, Dr. Nuckols cared for many, but it was those who needed it most where he received the most satisfaction.

He served Medicaid patients for 40 years providing great care for a population of people that very few doctors are willing to help seeing as Medicaid pays oral surgeons 33% of what they would normally collect.

Although it was a huge sacrifice financially, to Dr. Nuckols, it was a pleasure.

Local Dentist Dr. Tommy Birkenhauer says, "Dr. Nuckols provided great care for people who now have very few providers due to his absence.

As a dentist in town, I recognize the void he has left. After his many years of service, he deserves to be recognized for what he did for the community."

So for his five decades of service to our community and his dedication to his patients and staff, we honor Dr. Charles Nuckols as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.