Hometown Hero: Life and Legacy of Bobby Hunton

They say you can tell the most about a person by the way they treat another. If someone were to be an example of that ... it would Bobby Hunton, a community leader, a devoted husband and brother, and a true example of kindness.

Hunton is also someone who left this world way too soon.

Identifying the needs in our community and working tirelessly to fulfill those needs, Bobby Hunton invested in people and believed in the greater good.

Hunton was the co-founder of Stuff the Bus and Relators Hope for Homeless. He was a driving force when it came to helping those in need.

"He just believed in kindness, he believed in offering, and based upon what I know about Hometown Hero, I think Bobby embodied all of those elements of wanting good things for other people, and not just himself."

"He is deserving of hometown hero because he believed and invested in his fellow person."

It is rare to meet a man of Bobby Hunton's caliber. If you were lucky enough to have known him, you were lucky enough.

We honor the life and legacy of Bobby Hunton as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"I knew he did a lot for the community and stuff, but even after he has passed away, there has been several people that have come up to me and says, 'Hey, your brother did this for us. Your brother did that for us.' I knew he helped a lot of people, but I didn't realize how many people he actually helped , not only local here in Bowling Green, but also through the state," said Mark Hunton.

"He was a good man, sorely missed, and left us way too soon," said Nash.

Mark Hunton, on behalf of their family, would like to thank the community for their support, prayers, and love after bobby's passing. They hope his life and legacy will live on.