Hometown Hero: Sgt James Dean Talbott

It's a parent's worst nightmare, a moment when they could lose their child.

Scottsville Police Department performs CPR on a 19-year-old infant, saving its life. (Photo: Scottsville Police Department)

13 news brought you a story last August about a Scottsville Police Officer who came to that child's rescue.

It's a difficult video to watch, like something from a scary movie as '18-month old Aiden King struggles to survive.

"He was limb, his body was kinda jerkin. So I brought him to daddy. Thinking, I didn't really understand. He took him, tried to get his attention. He was non-responsive, that's when we called 911," said Misty King.

Sgt. James dean Talbott arrived and performed life saving CPR..

"The child was unresponsive on the floor, I don't know how long it took, short time long time I don't know how long it took. He coughed up some stuff, I turned him over and tried to clear that from his airway and got a little bit of a cry out of him that was a relief," said Talbott.

"That is what to me a hero looks like is someone that would save a child's life and goes out and puts himself in danger each and every day to protect the community," said Kay

Aiden's father says the incident has made him look at police in a different way.

"Growing up my whole life, until the other day, police were the enemy. But the one time in my life that I thank God that they was there, they was there," said Aiden's father Nicholas.

and it is officers like Sgt. Talbott who reassure the community that police are on their side.

"We're fortunate to have the officers that we do and I think they're all good at what they do and we're blessed that they're brave enough and he just happened to be the one that was there," said Brenda Williams, Sgt. Talbott's aunt.

"He is what a hero looks like, that's a real hero," said Petty.

For his heroic rescue of baby Aiden King and his daily dedication, duty and sacrifice as a police officer, we proudly honor Sgt. James Dean Talbott as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"I think he deserves to be a hometown hero because he chose to be an officer and serve the community and he wants to help people," said Williams.

Sgt. Talbott could not go on camera because of certain police duties, but says he's thankful he was able to step up that day. He says any of the officers who work beside him would have done the same thing.