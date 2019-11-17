Hong Kong police enter campus held by protesters

Hong Kong police have stormed into a university campus held by protesters after an all-night standoff.

Fiery explosions could be seen inside as riot officers entered before dawn Monday.

Police had fired repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannon at protesters outside the campus since before midnight.

Anti-government protesters had barricaded themselves inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University for days, fighting back with gasoline bombs and bows and arrows.

