Honorable Order of KY Colonels Contributes $1-Million to Team Kentucky Fund

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) is contributing

$1-million to Team Kentucky Fund, developed by Gov. Andy Beshear to deliver financial aid to those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOKC Commanding General Hal Sullivan said, “Our Board of Trustees approved an immediate contribution of $1-million from our organization’s trust fund to Team Kentucky Fund for our citizens who find themselves in dire need of everyday necessities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demands are great and the time is now to step forward. Gov. Beshear called upon Kentuckians to join together and help provide aid and hope where it’s most urgently needed and it’s in the Kentucky Colonel spirit to do so.”

HOKC Executive Director Col. Sherry Crose added, “As the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve dealt with, Kentucky Colonels want to stand up and assist now. This contribution does not replace our 2020 Annual Grants Program to the many Kentucky charities that serve as the workhorse of service to our citizens and this program is funded solely by generous donations from Kentucky Colonels.”

Crose added, “Unprecedented times call for out-of-the-box thinking. We looked at distributing the $1-million through community foundations, but our trustees decided to take a leadership position by contributing to Team Kentucky Fund to best deliver direct financial assistance to the whole Commonwealth as quickly as possible.”

In response to the HOKC $1-million contribution Gov. Beshear said, “Thank you to the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels for once again stepping up and assisting fellow Kentuckians when they need it the most. This generous donation will help Kentuckians with rent, utilities and other needs after they have had their lives turned upside down by this devastating epidemic. I have said repeatedly we will get through this together and the Kentucky Colonels are making that journey easier for some struggling Kentuckians.”

The Commonwealth of Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet oversees Team Kentucky Fund. Employees under the leadership of Secretary Kerry Harvey have a proven track record of getting money to citizens in times of crisis. Gov. Beshear knew that state government would be a natural connector for people who want to help and those who need it. For more information on Team Kentucky Fund go to ppc.ky.gov