"Hoods Up and Cockpit Open" event at the Aviation Heritage Park brings large crowd

Visitors on Saturday got the chance to climb into the historical NASA T-38 plane and had a chance to check out a special corvette with autographs from several astronauts.

The event served as a fundraiser and every dollar donated Saturday is being matched by an anonymous donor.

"We just thought it would be a great connection to have a bit of an open house here and let people see both the corvette with the autographs and climb inside the T-38," said Joe Tinius, Board Member for Aviation Heritage Park.

The 2006 corvette, brought by John Legere, also stole the show Saturday.

His engine had been signed by astronauts like Neil Armstrong. Legere also brought his book of autographs, including all of the Apollo 11 astronaut signatures.

"Neil signed the car, Buzz Aldrin signed one of my books and I have an autograph photo with Mike Collins' signature on it," said Legere.

Corvettes and NASA go way back, Neil Armstrong also drove a Corvette.