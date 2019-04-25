Hope Harbor held "Take Back the Night" to raise awareness of sexual assault

Hope Harbor held "Take Back the Night" Thursday evening at First Christian Church to raise awareness of sexual assault.

Hope Harbor is a non-profit crisis counseling center that provides services to victims of sexual assault.

The event included singers, poetry, interpretive dance, and a police escorted march around the downtown area.

A sexual assault victim also shared her story to a room full of people supporting her.

"Last year, during sexual assault prevention month, I wasn't really able to be vocal about it, because it was so recent after my assault. This year, I just feel really confident and empowered to do something," Hannah Good, sexual assault survivor.

Elizabeth Madariaga, an employee for WKU Counseling Center says, "With it being a college town it's a pretty high prevalence of sexual violence. Age 16-24 is four times more likely than other age groups to be assaulted and so, we have a pretty high population that is at risk."

Hope Harbor also provides a 24 Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE

Their services are FREE and CONFIDENTIAL to all individuals impacted by sexual violence.

To find out more about Hope Harbor and sexual assault awareness and prevention, click the link here.

