Hope House breaks ground for women's facility, ministry center

Many gathered on Glen Lily Road today for the groundbreaking of a new facility to provide more opportunities for restoration to women in our area.

Now in its tenth year, Hope House is increasing its reach by creating a program living facility for women.

The facility will be able to house over two-dozen women at a time.

"We've seen it to be very successful with our men's program with the four-phase approach," explained Bryan Lewis, the executive director of Hope House. "As we dig into life and they just begin to peel back those layers of seeing how they need to heal spiritually, emotionally, physically, and educationally, and we've just been very fortunate to have so many men wanting to jump in as we long to see women want to do the same thing with us."

The groundbreaking also marks the new location for the ministry's operations.

They plan to start building next month.

"They had a need for their facility and trying to get their dream to come together, so we helped them with some preliminary design work and some boards in order for them to kind of start fulfill their dream," said Jim Williams, of Williams Associates Architects and the head architect of the project.

Edward Anglea, Emily Hamilton, and Abisai Martinez were also project designers who mapped out the plans.

Lewis said they hope to have the project finished and ready to move into in 12 to 18 months.

To support the ministry, you can go to their website here.