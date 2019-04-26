Hope for Homeless weekend long camp out aims to help feed local families, students

The 8th annual Realtors Hope for Homeless camp out is this weekend in Bowling Green behind Farmers National Bank on Campbell Lane.

The weekend long event aims to help feed local families by encouraging the community to donate money or food.

A majority of donations from this weekend go to feed Warren County public school students. Some children only get meals at school, so this effort helps feed them this summer too.

"A lot of people in our community and the surrounding area have food insecurities," said Beth Wheeler, 2019 Realtor Community Service Chair. "So they don't have the assurance that they have access to food at all times. So we are trying to make sure that we get the food to the organizations that can make sure they don't have that insecurity anymore."

Last year they raised over 600,000 servings of food, and this year they hope to top three-quarters of a million servings of food through this event.

They will also be taking donations at both Walmart locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.