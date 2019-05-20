Hopes are high, but voter turnout is expected to be low

Voter turnout is expected to be low in Kentucky's primary election on Tuesday.

"From the indications that we've seen on the absentees, it's probably going to be somewhere around 12 to 15%," said Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates.

She said in the last gubernatorial primary, just a little over 12% of registered voters turned out to the polls. Still, she's hopeful people will show up to vote while polls are open Tuesday.

"With the added interest of pensions and retirements and state workers and teachers, we really think that's going to bring them out tomorrow but it's just really hard to say," said Yates.

She went on to say, "Tomorrow is supposed to be a beautiful day and hopefully everybody will get out to vote."

For those who do plan on voting in Tuesday's primary, an electronic polling book has been added to half of the precincts in Warren County. For information on what that is and how it works, click here.

"Everyone get out and vote. Every vote counts," added Yates.

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.