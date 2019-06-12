Jeep leads police on a chase in Hopkins County

Kentucky State Police arrested three after the short chase in Hopkins County Tuesday morning.

KSP observed a black Jeep Patriot matching the description of the suspicious vehicle and attempted to pull the car over. According to the arrest citation the people in the Jeep attempted to flee.

During the seventeen mile pursuit, KSP, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, and the Madisonville Police Department were involved in the chase. The Jeep finally came to a stop when the car struck a tire deflation device finally stopping south of Nortonville.

The driver of the car, Robert Keown, left the car, and attempted to flee on foot. KSP troopers were able to catch him after a short foot chase. Troopers also discovered Keown to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

There were also two passengers in the vehicle, Kali Vertigan, and Gevin Lemons. Police say Vertigan had a bench warrant issued for her arrest, and Gevin was charged with an AI. Robert Keown was charged with multiple crimes including fleeing or evading police, DUI, and possession of controlled substance. All there were taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.