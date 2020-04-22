Hopkins Co. Sheriff's Deputy, SRO dies in car accident

A Hopkins County Sheriff's deputy has passed away after an early morning accident.

Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville was contacted by Muhlenberg County Dispatch Wednesday morning in reference to a single-vehicle collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

KSP says the preliminary investigation found that 43-year-old Terry Vick, a deputy with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, was driving a 2003 Honda Civic eastbound on the parkway.

Around the 43 mile marker, for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed the median, struck a guard rail, and struck a concrete abutment, where it came to a stop.

Deputy Vick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Jacob Stephens.

Earlier this month, Deputy Vick had posted a YouTube video geared towards Hanson Elementary School in Hopkins County where he says he served as their School Resource Officer.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Hopkins County Sherriff’s Department, South Hopkins Fire Department, Medical Center Ambulance Service, Hopkins County Coroner’s Office, Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department, Graham Fire Department, Central City Fire Department, Muhlenberg County EMS, and the Muhlenberg County Coroner’s Office.