Hopkins County Officials announce 3rd confirmed COVID-19 death

Hopkins County announces third COVID-19 death.

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton was made aware of the most recent death Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took aim at an area of the county for not practicing social distancing.

Beshear also shared that a church had a preacher from Texas come to the Dawson Springs area on March 15 and 16 for a revival at another church. Multiple people were sick when he left.

"Church placed a post on social media that those people did not have corona; they just had the flu," Beshear said. "According to several people interviewed, they were encouraged not to self quarantine and still come to church. They did not practice social distancing at the revival."

Hopkins County now sits at two dozen confirmed cases, hundreds of contacts, and two deaths with an epidemiological link to this revival.

The county is now faced with one nursing home case, a potential outbreak at a business, a healthcare facility and ambulance service with multiple people affected, and a hospital unit converted into a COVID unit.