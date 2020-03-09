Hopkinsville man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

On Monday morning, a Kentucky State Police Trooper observed a 1995 Cadillac Seville traveling on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville, with its' operator not wearing his seatbelt.

The trooper stopped the car and identified the driver as 32-year-old Nathan Campbell, of Hopkinsville. During investigation, KSP discovered Campbell was under the influence, and in possession of suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Campbell was arrested and charged with several offenses including Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), DUI 2nd, Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified and Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container 2nd>Offense.