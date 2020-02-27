Hopkinsville man behind bars after firing shots during fight

A Hopkinsville man is behind bars after firing shots into the air on Wednesday evening during an altercation.

The Elkton Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Streets Avenue.

Investigation revealed a group of people arrived in Elkton from Hopkinsville to allow 2 females to fight over an unknown grievance.

During the fight, the driver 22-year-old Derrick Reynolds. of Hopkinsville, fired 2 shots in the air from a 9mm handgun and everyone fled the scene in a gray 2019 Toyota with Louisiana tags.

K-9 Deputy Mitch Frazier heard of the incident on his radio and drove south on 181 looking for the car.

Frazier found the car near South Todd Elementary and conducted a felony traffic stop with the assistance of EPD Officer Josh Corn and Trenton Police Chief Henry Hamlet.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree and taken to the Todd Co. Detention Center.

The investigation is being conducted by the Elkton Police Department.