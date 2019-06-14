Horse Cave Police Department welcomes first female chief

Horse Cave Police Department's new interim chief is working to restore trust in the department in the wake of an FBI investigation beginning in 2018.

"I've been in law enforcement since 2000 and it's exciting for me to be able to start in that role," said Heather Childress, Horse Cave Police Department Interim Chief. She is not only the first female chief in the department's history but the first female officer as well.

"I have a daughter and I also coach softball for a group of girls, I'm an assistant coach, and it shows the girls that there is nothing they can't do," Chief Childress said.

She feels it is important to let the younger generation know they can accomplish anything. "There's no man's world, women's world, there's nothing you can't do."

Childress began her law enforcement career in 2000 beginning at Munfordville, the Radcliff Police Department, and then served as Chief Deputy for the Hart County Sheriff's Department. She assumed her role with Horse Cave June 1st of this year.

"For the Horse Cave Police Department, my plans are to earn the trust back of the community," she said.

The trust was lost after the FBI and Kentucky State Police investigated the department beginning in 2018 after firing former Chief of Police Sean Henry along with two officers.

Childress says she is prepared to restore the community's faith in the department.

"To protect and serve the community to bring back that trust and bring back that faith in the police department and in the police officers," she said.

Bringing back the integrity of the department is her biggest priority. It is also in her future plans to begin the "coffee with a cop" program.

"It is almost like a public forum where you can come in, you don't have to come to a council meeting and raise your hand, you just come sit down and you're talking one-on-one. If I don't know the answer, I can find the answer," she said. "It's going to take a while, it is not going to be an overnight process, but I have full faith in the officers that I have."