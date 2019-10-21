Horse Cave man arrested on multiple charges including arson

A Horse Cave man is arrested on multiple charges including arson after being accused of setting fire to a home.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office says Michael Jewell set fire to a home on Saturday on Halltown Road.

Deputies say Jewell fled the scene and was found by Kentucky State Police.

He's charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault 3rd degree (police officer), terroristic threatening 3rd degree, menacing, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief 1st degree, and arson 1st degree.

Jewell was taken to the Hart County Jail.