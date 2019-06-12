Horse drawn carriage driver under the influence of alcohol crashes into car

Smiths Grove Police responded to a collision between a car and a horse drawn carriage Tuesday, on the 1400 block of Hydropondsville Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered that Reuben Yoder the driver of the carriage was under the influence of alcohol.

Yoder and his 8 passengers were not injured in the crash and neither was the driver of the car.

Yoder was arrested for operating a non-motor vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief.

Smiths Grove Police Chief says the horse is ok.