Hospice of Southern Kentucky providing care for BRADD Region

Hospice of Southern Kentucky is a non-for-profit organization that was established in Bowling Green in 1981.

For 40 years Hospice has been serving the BRADD region with clinical, spiritual, and financial assistance.

"Hospice is one of those areas that are very much misconceived and people believe that hospice is where you go to die," said Valerie Landell, Executive Director. "What people don't really understand is the end of life is a process and hospice can help people 6 months to a year prior to the end of life."

In 2008 Hospice of southern Kentucky expanded its doors to opening the hospice house. The house includes 10 patient suites.

"We also are the only hospice that has an inpatient house," added Landell. "On Scottsville Road, we have a 10-bed patient unit where individuals can stay when they need a more controlled atmosphere."

Hospice's main goal is to provide the support that enables those who are terminally ill to spend their final day's pain-free and in a home environment.

"We provide end of life care to individuals and their families to ensure that the end of life is the most comfortable that it can be," added Landell. "It allows people to pass with dignity and reduced pain and a overall comforting family atmosphere."

