Hospital complaint leads to child abuse arrest

A Canmer man is in custody, facing a first-degree criminal abuse charge for the mistreatment of a child younger than twelve, the Glasgow Police Department reports.

An officer arrested Michael Asbury after receiving a complaint from the T.J. Samson Hospital, indicating a child patient there may have been physically abused.

The officer investigated the complaint and determined the abuse allegations to be valid.

The Barren County jail is not currently reporting a bond amount of court date for Michael Asbury.