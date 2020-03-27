Hospital furloughs 300 workers amid virus's financial strain

One of the largest hospital systems in northern Kentucky has furloughed a quarter of its staff in order to financially sustain clinical operation amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead announced Thursday that it was furloughing 300 staff members who aren't involved in the COVID-19 response.

The CEO says temporary suspensions of elected procedures has led to a decline in patients visits and subsequently revenue.

Officials say staff will be recalled either to respond to a potential surge of coronavirus patients or as funding becomes available. It's unclear how long the furlough will last.

