Hospital program helps mother addicted to opioids get clean, deliver healthy baby

It is never too late to make a change in your life and a recent decision by a young mother may redefine the future for her and her children.

September 18th at 1:26 in the afternoon the life of this young mother grew by one.

"I'm just glad that he's here and that he's healthy. He's in good shape, like I can actually take him home and not have to worry about nothing," said the mother, who wished to keep her identity anonymous.

However, if you ask her she'd tell you life really changed two months earlier with a decision made in one of the hardest times of her life.

Near the third trimester and pregnant with her second baby, she found herself addicted to pain medication, a problem that stems from health complications dating back to when she was a child. She told 13 News, "Like they can trace all this stuff back that I've been taking and then I'm going to lose my kids and stuff, there's no way I can live without my kids, so I have to do something."

Ready to make a change she found help through the Maternal Opioid Medical Stabilization program at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.

"So what we do is we bring them in, we get them started on a medication that is going to help them with their withdrawal symptoms and stabilize them throughout their pregnancy so that they can deliver a healthy baby that they get to take home with them," said Jessica Embry, Director of Addiction Services.

Wednesday, September 18th an 8 pound, 6 ounce baby boy came into the world perfectly healthy. The mother saying, "I am so proud of myself because this is, to me, it is a big accomplishment."

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, every 25 minutes a baby is born withdrawing from an opioid.

Now, this mother wants to encourage any other mother in a similar situation to find help through this program.

For more information about the program, you can call the Addiction Services Director at 270-200-4477.