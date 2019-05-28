Hot Another Day, then a Cool Change

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The heat reasserted itself Tuesday, with readings going back into the low 90s. Wednesday looks hot and humid once again, but changes are coming. A chance for a few showers and storms arrives Wednesday afternoon as a cold front draws closer to South Central Kentucky. The best rain chances appear to be Thursday, with cooler, less humid air on the way to close out the week. June begins with more seasonal temps with small rain chances showing up Sunday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot, Slight Chance of T/Storms

High 86, Low 71, winds SW-15

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms, Breezy & Cooler

High 86, Low 62, winds SW-15

FRIDAY: P/Sunny, A T/Shower Possible

High 82, Low 60, winds W-7