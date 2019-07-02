Hot Car Dangers; Don't leave children or pets in a hot car

With summer now in full swing, it's important to be mindful of leaving children and pets in hot cars.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a child can die at temperatures reaching 107 degrees.

Medical personnel say reaching those temperatures can happen rapidly.

"We're feeling hot when it's just 90 or 92 degrees, we're all aware that after you shut your car and come back a little while later that is it hot. You can reach life threatening temperatures, you can reach 110 degrees in your car in just 5-10 minutes." said Paramedic, Jim Williams.

What you might think is a quick trip into the store, those 10 minutes can mean a 20 degree difference in the temperature inside versus outside the car.

Always double check your vehicle before leaving it unattended after traveling with kids and pets.