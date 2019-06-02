Hot Rods Allow One Run in Sweep of Twinbill

The Bowling Green Hot Rods swept a double header against the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday, earning a 7-0 victory in the first game, a continuation on Saturday’s rain-suspended contest, and a 4-1 win in game-two at Cooley Law School Stadium. The Hot Rods improve to 34-23 with the two wins heading into a league-wide off day on Monday.

The Hot Rods started game one with a 1-0 lead as Fitz Stadler took the mound for Lansing in relief. In the third inning, the Hot Rods extended their lead on four-straight hits against Stadler. Michael Smith led off with a single to right and went to third on an errant pickoff attempt at first. Franco dropped a double down the left-field line to score Smith and give Bowling Green a 2-0 advantage. Kaleo Johnson singled to left, moving Franco to third, and Seaver Whalen singled to left to score Franco and make it a 3-0 game.

Bowling Green plated four more in the fifth, batting around while chasing Stadler from the mound while Lansing brought in reliever Will McAffer. Johnson led off with a single to left, moving to second when Whalen singled to center. Both runners moved up when Ford Proctor grounded out to second and Johnson scored with two outs thanks to an RBI single to left by Beau Brundage to give Bowling Green a 4-0 edge. Osmy Gregorio walked to put runners at the corners and Tony Pena singled to right, driving home Brundage and moving Gregorio to third while making it 6-0 in the process. With Gregorio on third, Smith singled to third, plating Gregorio to give Bowling Green a 7-0 lead and going on to win by the same score.

Nick Padilla was on the lineup card to being game-one yesterday, but never threw a pitch. Shane Baz (2-0) tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in a win. Cristopher Sanchez threw three innings in relief without allowing a run with two hits and three strikeouts. Trey Cumbie threw a spotless ninth out of the bullpen.

In game two, the Hot Rods took another first inning lead, this time against Cobi Johnson and the Lugnuts. With two outs, Kaleo Johnson and Chris Betts both worked walks to bring up Grant Witherspoon. The right fielder singled to the shortstop to plate Johnson and give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods put together another two-out rally in the second with Cobi Johnson still on the mound. With two outs, Kevin Santiago was hit by a pitch and Smith walked to bring up Proctor, who doubled to right-center. Both runners scored to extend the Bowling Green lead to 3-0. Reggie Pruitt tripled in the sixth for Lansing against Hot Rods starter Matthew Liberatore and with two outs stole home to make it a 3-1 game.

Bowling Green added an insurance run against Lansing reliever Cre Finfrock in the seventh inning. Proctor walked with two outs and didn’t remain on base long. Johnson tripled to right field, plating Proctor from first while giving the Hot Rods a 4-1 edge. Joel Peguero took over in the seventh, earning the save and securing Bowling Green’s sweep of the doubleheader along with a series win.

Liberatore (3-0) tossed six innings while allowing one run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts in a win. Peguero locked down his fifth save of the season, throwing one inning while allowing a walk with three strikeouts.