Hot Rods Fall 4-2 in Final Game of Road Trip

Roberto Alvarez has two hits in the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday at Fifth Third Field in Dayton. The Hot Rods are 10-3 in the second half and 49-34 overall with a 6:35 PM first pitch set for Thursday’s Independence Day game with the Dragons to start an 11-game homestand.

The Hot Rods scored the first run of the ballgame, plating a run against Dragons starter Ricky Salinas in the first. With one out, Seaver Whalen was hit by a pitch and went to second when Jonathan Aranda singled to left. With two outs, Roberto Alvarez singled to right, scoring Whalen from second to give Bowling Green a 1-0 edge.

The Dragons responded in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game against Hot Rods starter Chris Muller. Michael Siani led off the game with a walk and went to third on a errant pickoff attempt at first by Muller. Randy Ventura lined a triple into the right-field corner, scoring Siani to even the score at 1-1.

Dayton took the lead in the fourth against Miller Hogan out of the bullpen. Panel Manzanero singled to left on the first pitch of the inning and went to second when Brian Rey singled to left. Juan Martinez doubled to left, clearing the bases and giving the Dragons a 3-1 advantage.

Bowling Green cut Dayton’s lead to one in the seventh against when Kevin Santiago’s sacrifice fly plated Jordan Qsar, who tripled to lead off the inning, to make it a 3-2 game. Dayton added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame to take a 4-2 edge and went on to win by the same tally.

Muller allowed a run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout over his two innings of work. Hogan (1-2) took the loss after tossing five innings out of the bullpen while allowing three runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts. Nick Sprengel threw a spotless eighth inning.