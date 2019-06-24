Hot Rods Open Four-Game Home Series Tuesday

The Bowling Green Hot Rods will play their first home game of the second half of the Midwest League's regular season when the Hot Rods host the Great Lakes Loons Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods will play the Loons in single games on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, all at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Friday's game will feature a bat-throwing contest in honor of Hot Rods All-Star Chris Betts, the Midwest League's 2019 Home Run Derby winner whose celebratory bat throw went viral.

The winner of the bat-throwing contest will win a 500 dollar flight voucher, courtesy of Allegiant Airlines.