Hot Rods Shutout 4-0 on Friday Night Loss

ander Franco extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Friday night as the Hot Rods fell 4-0 to Lansing at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods fell to 12-10 ahead of Saturday night’s contest, which will have a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Lansing scored a run in the first against Hot Rods starter Shane McClanahan, as Reggie Pruitt drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and scored on an error to give the Lugnuts a 1-0 lead. The Lugnuts doubled the lead an inning later as Johnny Aiello doubled off the left-field wall to begin the inning then scored after McClanahan uncorked two wild pitches.

In the third, Lansing added two more runs. Jake Brodt launched a two-out solo homer, then Hagan Danner doubled off the right-field wall. Danner scored on a throwing error to give Lansing a 4-0 lead.

On the other side, the Hot Rods struggled to break through against Lansing starter Josh Winckowski. In the fifth, Grant Witherspoon slashed a leadoff triple, but failed to score. An inning later, Ford Proctor and Wander Franco both singled, putting runners on the corners with one out, but Connor Hollis struck out and Franco was erased on a caught stealing to end the inning. Winckowski held the Hot Rods to four hits over 7.0 shutout innings.

McClanahan (1-3) pitched a career-high 5.2 innings and matching his career best with nine strikeouts, while allowing four runs (three earned) and walking five while taking the loss. Justin Marsden threw 2.1 hitless innings, striking out three and walking one. Nick Sprengel tossed a spotless ninth inning to finish off the contest.

