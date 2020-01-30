Hot Rods host Second Annual Charity Dinner

The Bowling Green Hot Rods held their second annual charity dinner at the Corvette Museum.

The dinner also included a silent and live auction, plus a speech from keynote speaker and MLB All Star, Rob Dibble.

Proceeds from the dinner go to Norton's Children Hospital, Stuff the Bus, and Kids on the Block.

This is the second year the Hot Rods have had the dinner where they hope to interact with the community of Bowling Green, before the season starts.

"If the hot rods did close their doors, would anybody care? That's kind of our mission. If something like that would happen and people would care and they would miss us. This is kind of a look into that is trying to make sure we make an impact on the community and they would want us to stay," said Promotions and Community Engagement Manager, Jamie Vanaman.

The Hot Rods season opener is April 9th.

If you want to buy tickets for a game, you can visit HotRods or call 270-901-2121.