Hot Through Mid-Week, then a Change

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, May 27, 2019

Clouds held temps back a bit today, but overall, we stay very warm and rather humid through mid-week. Tuesday looks dry before a chance for a few showers and storms arrives Wednesday afternoon as a cold front draws closer to South Central Kentucky. The best rain chances appear to be Thursday, with cooler, less humid air on the way to close out the week. June begins with more seasonal temps with small rain chances showing up Sunday into Monday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Hot and Humid

High 90, Low 70, winds SW-13

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot, Slight Chance of T/Storms

High 90, Low 69, winds SW-14

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms, Breezy & Cooler

High 86, Low 64, winds SW-12