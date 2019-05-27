Hot and Humid Memorial Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, May 27, 2019

...HOT AND HUMID FOR MEMORIAL DAY...

Hot and muggy conditions will persist this Memorial Day, as afternoon highs will climb into the lower 90s. With the exception of maybe an isolated T/Storm developing, most all of South Central Kentucky should remain dry until late Wednesday and Thursday when we deal with a slim chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will finally back down into the mid 80's by late week and into the weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 91, winds SW-10

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Warm, Muggy

Low 68, winds S-6

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 92, Low 69, winds SW-11

