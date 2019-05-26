Hot and Muggy For Memorial Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, May 26, 2019

...HOT AND HUMID FOR MEMORIAL DAY...

Sunday brought in some showers and thunderstorms and due to those thunderstorms the dew points rose and will stay high into Memorial Day. We are shaping up for a mostly sunny Monday as highs climb to near 93°. It will be muggy for the day and we will continue to see hot temperatures in the 90's till late week. We stay dry till late Wednesday and Thursday when we deal with a slim chance for some showers and thunderstorms. High will finally back down into the mid 80's by late week and into the weekend.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds with Patch Fog, Muggy

Low 68, winds Calming

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 93, Low 69, winds SW-10

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 93, Low 69, winds SW-11

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams