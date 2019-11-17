HOTEL INC hosts walk for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

"I feel like everybody should have a fair chance at life and not be forgotten about," said Anthony Huskey, a participant in the walk.

Early Saturday morning members from the Bowling Green community walked around downtown to raise awareness about hunger and homelessness.

This is HOTEL INC’s second walk and the event kicked off their annual National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

"This is the first kick off of the week for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and we are joining together with other community members this morning and other organizations that work each day to serve in our community and address hunger and homelessness," said Rhondell Miller, the Executive Director HOTEL INC.

The walk began and ended at Circus Square Park and anyone was welcome to register for the two mile walk.

"We saw an opportunity to walk and support the homeless and hungry so we decided to come out and support that. We want to let the community know we stand with them. We want to do the right thing," added Huskey.

HOTEL INC recently purchased its first house and is hoping to raise enough funds this week to purchase two more in 2020. Several companies have sponsored this years awareness week, including Life Skills.

"So it is just really important we have a housing team obviously, so it is just really important for us to come out and show our support and make sure that we let the community know that we are here and we want to help,"said Angelica Heffron with Life Skills.

On Tuesday there will be a brown bag lunch. The lunches are $10 and you can pick them up at First Christian Church in Bowling Green.

To learn more about all the events for National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week click

here