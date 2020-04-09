Houchens stores to close for Easter Sunday

Houchens Food Group has announced that all grocery and convenience

stores will be closed for Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. The day will offer each employee a much-deserved day of rest and time to spend with their loved ones.

Houchens Food Group said the store teams have been incredible, and said they couldn't thank them enough for the dedication and commitment in serving their communities during this unprecedented and difficult time.

Houchens Foods Group operated stores include: Hometown IGA, Crossroads IGA, Price Less Foods, Buy-Low, Simpson’s Market, IGA Express, JR Foods, Save-A-Lot, Food Giant, Pic-N-Sav, Piggly Wiggly, Market Place, Mad Butcher, Big Star, Sureway, Mad Butcher, Ripley Market, Sav Mor and Food Giant Cash Saver.