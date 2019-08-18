Hours old baby found naked and abandoned in Md. wooded area

A baby girl is recovering after a good Samaritan found her crying and naked in a wooded area in Maryland, just hours after she was born.

Police say a man was walking down the sidewalk Friday at 5 p.m. in Silver Spring, Md., when he heard a baby crying. He found the little girl in a wooded area about 10 feet from the path and called for help.

"It’s a shame. Let’s hope the child survives and thrives,” said neighbor David Devlin-Foltz. “We’re just happy for the child and feeling badly for the family or the person who felt they needed to do this.”

The area has dense underbrush, and in the summer heat, police say the situation could have ended horribly. They don’t know how long the girl lay there before she was found.

However, medical personnel say she was only a few hours old.

"We were very fortunate that that man was walking down that sidewalk,” said Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti with the Montgomery County Police. "She didn't have any clothes on, no diaper."

The baby is now recovering and in stable condition at the hospital.

Maryland’s Safe Haven Law guarantees that anyone who needs to give up a baby can do so, anonymously and safely, at a hospital or police station within 10 days from the child’s birth.

Anyone who abandons a baby elsewhere may face charges, police say, but in this case, they want to offer help.

"We’re concerned about the mother, both her physical and emotional well-being, so we want to make sure the mother is getting the help she needs and if she doesn’t have the help, that she comes forward and we can get her that help that she needs,” Innocenti said.

According to authorities, the baby is possibly Hispanic. Anyone who may have information about her is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department.

