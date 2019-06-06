House Bill 158 signed into law, creating Foster Child Bill of Rights

Governor Matt Bevin signed House Bill 158 into law this week that in part codifies a foster child bill of rights.

The law lays out 16 specific rights for children in care, including adequate food, clothing, and shelter, along with a safe, secure, and stable family.

The legislation will accelerate growth and provide new opportunities for foster youth while assisting them in connecting to schools and families.

Kentucky is also working to implement the Family First Prevention Services Act, which changes how child welfare agencies respond to critical incidents.

House Bill 158 also removes some barriers for potential adoptive families.