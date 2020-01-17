House Republicans to offer public assistance reform bill

Republican leaders in the Kentucky House are preparing to unveil legislation aimed at increasing the state's workforce.

The proposal will offer transitional support to ease people off public assistance. House Speaker David Osborne says the measure will be introduced next week. He says the goal is to tackle “systemic problems" that can discourage people from taking jobs out of fear of losing public benefits.

Osborne says the bill will encourage people to enter the workforce by helping them overcome such barriers as health insurance and child care costs. He says Kentucky has one of the country's worst labor-force participation rates.