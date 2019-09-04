House destroyed in fire dates back to 1800s

The historic landmark that burned Wednesday morning dates back to the 19th century.

"It was my grandmother's house. She was born in 1899 and was there until probably about 1920." said Dickie Sadler, lives in the Boyce Community.

Sadler and his family sold the home in 1978 when his granny passed away, but he still remembers growing up visiting her.

"Spent lots of nights and lots of holidays there. I'm 66 and as long as I can remember, I visited my granny," Sadler said.

The house was built by John l. Goodrum before the Civil War.

"My mother and both of my aunts were born in that house, my grandfather actually died on the front porch in a chair in 1956," Sadler said.

During the war, soldiers camped nearby and Mrs. Goodrum was forced to cook for the Confederates, seen on horses in the front of the home in a picture from a book in the Warren County Public Library.

"Well, there's just not a lot of old houses like that around," Sadler said.

The house was the style of the period just before and following the Civil War.

"I was always afraid it might burn down in the winter time, you know," Sadler said.

Years of thought and concern for the two-story house down the street, but in the blink of an eye only memories remain.

"Every memory popped up; Christmas dinners, playing in the yard as a kid and that's 60 years anyway. It was just everything," Sadler said.

Sadler says there aren't many homes around that are rooted with such history. He is heartbroken to see it go, but happy everyone is okay.