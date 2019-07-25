House passes anti-robocall bill

The House of Representatives has passed a piece of legislation aimed at reducing the impact of robocalls.

Robocalls are automated calls many Americans receive on a daily basis. Recorded voices will often encourage people to offer personal information, or coax them into a scam.

The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act would require phone carriers to fight spoofing—hiding a real phone number with a fake one, usually to convince someone to answer what looks like a local call—and provide customers with effective call-blocking services. The measure would also direct the FCC to implement safeguards.

Rep. Brett Guthrie was one of the bill's co-sponsors. He said robocall complaints make up a large portion of the feedback sent from his district.

The House was almost unanimous in passing the bill—429 to 3.