House members discuss relief bill passage

The United States House of Representatives approved the massive $2.2 trillion economic rescue bill through a voice vote Friday.

Members of the House of Representatives walk down the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 27, 2020, after passing a coronavirus rescue package. Acting with exceptional resolve in an extraordinary time, the House rushed President Donald Trump a $2.2 trillion rescue package Friday, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the largest economic relief bill in the nation’s history.

The package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home. It would steer substantial aid to larger industries, too.

The United States Senate unanimously passed the coronavirus aid package (CARES Act) late Wednesday night. The vote was 96-0.

President Trump signed it into law Friday evening.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau caught up with local congressman as they came in for the vote. Click above to hear their interviews.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.