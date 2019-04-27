Household Hazardous Waste Day in Bowling Green

The Warren County's Public Work's Department, through its Division of Stormwater Management, partnered with its Bowling Green city government stormwater counterpart and local businesses to host the event.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office and Jail, Public Works Department, and several other local officials helped properly dispose of waste from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m in the parking lot of Greenwood High School.

"We do this so that we can get any household chemical that doesn't need to be normally disposed of either in the drain or in the trash, we dispose of it properly here. We pay a company to come in," said Nikki Koller, Assistant Director Warren County Public Works.

A certified hazardous waste disposal team and other waste management professionals were on site to accept things such as oil, anti-freeze, cooking oil, batteries, and even small propane tanks.

Around 800 cars lined the parking lots of Greenwood High School to drop of their hazardous waste.

Warren County Public Works say most hazardous wastes can be disposed of safely, but recycling the material is a better option when available. Recycling keeps the material out of a landfill, which helps to extend the useful life of the landfill while improving the chances those toxic materials won't be buried with other solid waste.

Electronics or "e-waste" such as computers and monitors were accepted at the drop-off site. Personal documents for shredding was also accepted.

Another waste day will be held in the Fall, a date us yet to be determined.

Public Works suggest bringing the chemicals or recycling in a container you do not need back, such as a cardboard box, in order to make the lines move faster and work more efficiently.