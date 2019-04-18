How not to kill your pets this Easter

As you’re getting ready for Easter this weekend, keep your furry friends in mind.

A lot of things associated with the holiday are potentially hazardous to our dogs and cats.

Here the top safety tips for our pets this Easter from the Center for Pet Safety and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals:

Chocolate

Chocolate eggs, chocolate bunnies, chocolate everything. Easter means lots of chocolate and none of it is good for pets. The darker the chocolate, the more toxic and dangerous it is for them.

And while we’re on food, don’t let your pets have raisins, macadamia nuts or alcohol either.

Xylitol

This chemical is found in things like diet jelly beans, gums and mints or other reduced calorie treats. The sugar substitute can cause low blood sugar in our pets and possibly liver failure.

Plastic Easter grass

The green stringy stuff can get caught in their gastrointestinal tracts and cause problems like vomiting, diarrhea, reduced appetite, lethargy and stomach pain.

Easter lilies

These flowers are beautiful, but extremely toxic to cats. You may want to keep them out of your house.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.